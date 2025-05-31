Wacha did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Tigers, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out six across seven scoreless innings.

Wacha was locked into a fierce duel with Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on Saturday. Wacha retired 19 of the first 20 batters he faced, but he saw his no-hit bid come to an end in the seventh on a Colt Keith single to center field. Wacha managed to close out the inning without allowing another baserunner, finishing with his fifth quality start and third outing this season in which he yielded zero runs. He has a 2.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB across 68.2 innings this season. Wacha is lined up to face the White Sox on the road next weekend.