Wacha (1-1) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on 10 hits and two walks over six innings as the Royals were downed 6-1 by the Mets. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander did manage to keep the ball in the park, but that might have been the only silver lining to his performance as Wacha tossed 56 of 84 pitches for strikes before getting the hook and managed only seven swinging strikes. Despite the stumble, he'll take a 4.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 18 innings into his next start, which is scheduled for next week on the road against the White Sox.