Wacha signed a two-year, $32 million contract with the Royals on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal includes an opt out after the first year. Kansas City has been busy lately, adding Seth Lugo and now Wacha to its rotation in addition to Hunter Renfroe to its outfield and Will Smith to its bullpen. Wacha hasn't made 30 starts in a season since 2017, but he's been very effective when healthy over the last two seasons, collecting a 3.27 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 228:74 K:BB over 261.2 innings.