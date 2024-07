Wacha (5-6) earned the win Wednesday over the Rays, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings.

Wacha gave up a first-inning home run to Isaac Paredes and settled in from there with another excellent start. He's now allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight straight starts and matched his season high with eight strikeouts. Wacha owns a 3.74 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 75:26 K:BB in 84.1 innings and lines up for a road start against the Cardinals next week.