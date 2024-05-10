Wacha (2-4) picked up the win over the Angels on Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and five walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Wacha produced three 1-2-3 innings and mostly avoided trouble up until the seventh when he allowed three runs to come across for the Angels. The right-hander issued a season-high five walks on the night, with the latter two sending runs home for Los Angeles. However, Wacha was still able to get through six innings for the first time in his last four starts while recording his first win since April 6 against the White Sox. He now carries an 8.38 ERA in May (two starts), posting a 9:6 K:BB over that stretch.