Wacha gave up three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and walk in Friday's spring start. He has a 12.38 ERA with a 10:3 K:BB ratio in eight innings this spring.

We wouldn't be too worried about his poor spring numbers since he's a veteran with a secure spot in the rotation. He still has a strong ten strikeouts in eight innings. Wacha has been a quality source for ERA and WHIP three years running and he returns to a pretty good situation after re-upping with Kansas City on a multi-year deal.