It will be the first time Wacha has thrown off a mound since he suffered a non-displaced left foot fracture back on May 31 when he was hit by a comebacker. The hope is that he will be able to rejoin the Royals' rotation before the end of the month, but he still has some steps to take in his progression and might need a rehab start.