Wacha (4-7) was saddled with the loss Wednesday against the Rays, giving up three runs on nine hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out nine.

Wacha brought some of his best swing-and-miss stuff to the mound, registering 19 whiffs en route to fanning a season-high nine in his eighth quality start of the year. The veteran right-hander poured in 65 of his 93 pitches for strikes, but he did match a season worst in hits allowed in the process. Through 92 frames on the campaign, Wacha holds a quality 3.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 74:24 K:BB. His next appearance is slated for next week at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park against the Mariners, who have a poor .634 OPS at home since the start of May.