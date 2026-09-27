Wacha (9-10) took the loss against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Wacha was spotted an early lead but instantly coughed it up, allowing four runs in the second inning following a leadoff error. The veteran hurler still posted a quality start for the third time in five September outings, finishing the season having tallied five or more innings in 31 of 32 starts. Overall, he'll wrap up the campaign with a 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 158:54 K:BB while surpassing 200 frames for the first time in his 14-year career.