Wacha (0-2) allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five across 5.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Orioles.

Wacha worked through five innings fairly effectively, allowing only two earned runs in the second frame. However, he allowed a pair of hitters to reach base in the sixth inning before being pulled and suffered from an inflated line after both came around to score. Positively, Wacha was much sharper than his first start of the season when he walked four.