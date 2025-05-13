Wacha (3-4) earned the win Monday at Houston, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander limited damage in this 88-pitch performance, scattering six singles and two doubles while generating only six whiffs. Wacha collected his fourth consecutive quality start, as he's pitched to a 1.75 ERA, 1.09 WHIP across 25.2 innings during that span. Through 51.2 total frames, the 33-year-old sports a 2.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB. He is currently slated to make his next start against one of his former teams, the Cardinals, at home this weekend.