Royals' Michael Wacha: Tough-luck loss in Colorado

Wacha (5-8) took the loss against the Rockies on Friday, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out seven across six innings.

The only earned run Wacha gave up was on an RBI single in the first inning, with the other two runs in the fourth being credited as unearned due to a throwing error by Michael Massey. Wacha kept Colorado in check for most of Friday's outing but still got hit with the loss as his Kansas City teammates mustered only one run. Even so, the veteran right-hander has logged quality starts in each of his four outings since the All-Star break and is up to 15 on the season, which is tied for second-most in the majors behind Sandy Alcantara (16). Wacha will take a 3.51 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 138.1 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Twins.