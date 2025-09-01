Wacha (8-11) took the loss Sunday against the Tigers, conceding four runs on five hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran righty returned from the paternity list and did not look sharp in this 71-pitch appearance, inducing only five whiffs. Wacha fired four scoreless frames before falling apart in the fifth, coughing up four runs on four hits, including two extra-base knocks. Through 153.1 innings, the 34-year-old now sports a 3.52 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 112:39 K:BB. Wacha will look to bounce back in his next outing, currently scheduled to come at home against the Twins next weekend.