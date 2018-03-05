Royals' Miguel Almonte: Fans three in three spring innings
Almonte (shoulder) has yet to allow a run in three innings of work this spring.
The pitching prospect missed the tail-end of last season with a rotator cuff strain, but it seems like the injury is firmly in the rear-view mirror at this point. The early results are promising, as Almonte has three strikeouts in his brief spring action so far. He did allow one hit and hit a batter, but his control hasn't exactly been something to call home about the last couple years (5.0 BB/9 in 114.2 career Triple-A innings). There's a good chance that he'll start the season back in Omaha, but the 24-year-old will likely be back in the majors before the season's conclusion.
