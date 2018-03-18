Royals' Miguel Almonte: Optioned to minors
The Royals optioned Almonte to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
An impressive showing in the Cactus League (one run allowed over nine innings, 8:1 K:BB) wasn't enough for Almonte to secure a spot in the Royals' Opening Day bullpen. The 24-year-old remains one of the higher-upside arms in the organization's farm system and looks close to contributing in relief for the big club, but the Royals may not be ready yet to pull the plug on developing Almonte as a starter at Triple-A.
