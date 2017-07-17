Royals' Miguel Almonte: Optioned to Triple-A
Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Brought aboard by the Royals for the weekend series with the Rangers while Neftali Feliz was on the paternity list, Almonte will report back to the minors with Feliz being reinstated on the active roster. Almonte, who didn't make an appearance out of the bullpen for the Royals over the weekend, could end up settling into a starting role with Omaha.
