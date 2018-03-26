The Royals reassigned Broadway to minor-league camp Sunday, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

Broadway signed a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training in December, but struggled with a 7.04 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 7.2 innings. The 30-year-old is likely headed to Triple-A Omaha, and has 6.75 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 22.2 career MLB innings.