Royals' Mike Broadway: Reassigned to minors
The Royals reassigned Broadway to minor-league camp Sunday, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.
Broadway signed a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training in December, but struggled with a 7.04 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 7.2 innings. The 30-year-old is likely headed to Triple-A Omaha, and has 6.75 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 22.2 career MLB innings.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Broadway: Signs NRI deal with Royals•
-
Rays' Mike Broadway: Signs minor-league deal with Rays•
-
Nationals' Mike Broadway: Sent to minor league camp•
-
Nationals' Mike Broadway: Returns to Nationals on minor-league deal•
-
Giants' Mike Broadway: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Mike Broadway: Optioned back to Triple-A•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...