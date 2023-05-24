Mayers did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings against the Tigers. He struck out eight.

Though Mayers was initially brought up to serve in the bullpen as a bulk reliever, he ended up being called on to make his first start of the season and rewarded fantasy managers who took a risk on the veteran after his Triple-A struggles (6.88 ERA across eight starts) and poor first showing. With Daniel Lynch (shoulder) approaching a return, it's unclear if Mayers will stick around for another turn in the rotation. If he does, managers should still treat him as a risky streaming option considering all signs point toward Tuesday's performance being an outlier.