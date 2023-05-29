Mayers (1-0) earned the win during Monday's 7-0 victory over St. Louis, allowing two hits across six scoreless innings. He recorded three strikeouts and didn't issue a walk.

Mayers operated behind opener Josh Staumont on Monday, and the two combined for seven shutout innings. Over his first three appearances of the season, Mayers has allowed just two runs across 13.1 innings and sports a 14:5 K:BB during that stretch. It's unclear if Mayers will continue operating as a bulk reliever or move back to a normal starting role, but either way, he figures to get plenty of innings until Brad Keller (shoulder) is cleared to return from the injured list.