Mayers will start Tuesday's game against the Tigers in Kansas City, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mayers had been working as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Omaha prior to his promotion to the Royals last week, but the results were less than encouraging (6.88 ERA in eight starts). He's not a recommended fantasy streamer versus Detroit and will could move back to the bullpen or to Triple-A as soon as this weekend, when Daniel Lynch (shoulder) may be ready to return from the 15-day injured list.