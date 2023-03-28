site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Mike Mayers: Shifted to minors camp
Mayers was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Royals on Tuesday.
Mayers allowed eight earned runs through 14.1 innings this spring and will likely begin the season with Triple-A Omaha. The 31-year-old reliever recorded a 6.27 ERA and 1.42 in the minors last season.
