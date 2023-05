Mayers is expected to serve as the primary pitcher behind opener Josh Staumont during Monday's series opener in St. Louis, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Mayers drew his first start of the year Tuesday against Detroit, allowing a run on six hits and one walk while striking out eight in 4.2 innings. While he tossed 84 pitches during Tuesday's start and should handle a sizable workload Monday, he's slated to work behind Staumont.