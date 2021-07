Minor (6-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Royals fell 6-2 to the Red Sox, coughing up five runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out one.

A three-run blast by J.D. Martinez in the third inning was the big blow, digging Kansas City a hole its offense couldn't climb out of. Minor will be happy to put June behind him after posting a 6.44 ERA and 1.7 HR/9 through six starts on the month.