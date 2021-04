Minor (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings in a win over the Tigers on Friday.

The only damage on Minor's line was a two-run home run by Robbie Grossman in the fifth inning. Other than that, Minor bounced back well after giving up four runs in 5.2 innings to the Blue Jays in his previous start. The southpaw has a 4.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB across 21.1 innings this year. His next start is scheduled for Wednesday in Pittsburgh.