Minor (2-2) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the White Sox.

The White Sox got to Minor early Sunday, tagging him for three runs in the second followed by a two-run double from Yermin Mercedes in the third. He ended the outing on a high note by retiring the final seven batters he faced. The 33-year-old southpaw saw his season ERA climb to 5.75 alongside a 37:15 K:BB through 36 innings. Minor is projected to face the White Sox again in Chicago next weekend.