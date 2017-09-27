Minor allowed one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Detroit.

Minor gave up a leadoff single to Alex Presley, but induced a double play grounder from Ian Kinsler before striking out Jose Iglesias to end it. He's now 3-for-3 in save opportunities and has allowed just two hits with a 5:0 K:BB over three scoreless innings since taking over the closer role.