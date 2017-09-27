Royals' Mike Minor: Cruises to third save
Minor allowed one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Detroit.
Minor gave up a leadoff single to Alex Presley, but induced a double play grounder from Ian Kinsler before striking out Jose Iglesias to end it. He's now 3-for-3 in save opportunities and has allowed just two hits with a 5:0 K:BB over three scoreless innings since taking over the closer role.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Minor: Notches second save•
-
Royals' Mike Minor: Closes door on Cleveland's winning streak•
-
Royals' Mike Minor: Collects 17th hold Thursday in Cleveland•
-
Royals' Mike Minor: Notches 16th hold Tuesday•
-
Royals' Mike Minor: May see opportunities to close•
-
Royals' Mike Minor: Notches 14th hold•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...