Royals' Mike Minor: Earns 10th hold Thursday
Minor struck out one in a clean sixth inning Thursday against Detroit to pick up his 10th hold of the season.
The sixth-year southpaw entered with two men on base as the Tigers were mounting a rally against starter Danny Duffy. Minor erased the trouble without a problem, lowering his career-best ERA and WHIP to 2.31 and 0.99, respectively. He's been a pleasant surprise in his first season as a reliever -- and first MLB campaign since 2014 with Atlanta -- but his fantasy value is extremely limited.
