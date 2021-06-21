Minor (6-4) earned the win Sunday over the Red Sox after tossing 6.2 innings of two-run ball, giving up nine hits and a walk while fanning six.

Minor notched his second quality start of the month and also provided a bounce-back performance after struggling against the Tigers in his previous outing. The veteran right-hander has given up two or fewer runs in four of his last six outings while going at least six frames in four of those contests as well, and he's slated to make his next start against the Rangers on the road next week.