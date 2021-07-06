Minor (6-7) allowed four runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six-plus innings, taking the loss versus Cincinnati on Monday.

Minor had a solid showing through six innings, but he allowed a solo home run to Nick Castellanos to begin the seventh. The southpaw then walked Tyler Stephenson and Joey Votto before Kyle Zimmer allowed the go-ahead three-run blast to Eugenio Suarez, with the decisive runs tacked onto Minor's line. This was the 33-year-old's third straight loss, and he's given up 18 runs in 16 innings in that span despite yielding just two long balls. For the year, Minor has a 5.36 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 101:32 K:BB in 102.1 innings across 18 starts. He lines up to face Cleveland this weekend in his last start before the All-Star break.