Minor struck out three over 1.2 perfect innings Tuesday against Colorado to earn his 12th hold of the season.

The veteran reliever had been riding high through most of the campaign before hitting a wall just before August. In seven appearances between July 29 and Aug. 15, Minor posted a 6.23 ERA while being tagged with two blown saves and three losses. He seems to be back on track now, though, as the southpaw has allowed just one hit while striking out seven over his last two games (four innings).