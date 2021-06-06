Minor (4-3) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Twins after allowing five runs on seven hits (three home runs) and a walk while striking out five across seven innings.

Minor went deep into the contest but had issues with the long ball, giving up a season-worst three, and that conspired against his chances of earning what would've been his fifth victory of the campaign. The southpaw owns a 4.57 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and a 46:13 K:BB over his last seven starts (41.1 innings) since the beginning of May, and his next start is scheduled for next week on the road against the Athletics.