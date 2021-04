Minor (1-1) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, getting tagged for four runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The lefty served up homers to Jonathan Davis and Vladimir Guerrero among his 99 pitches (59 strikes), continuing a problem that has consistently plagued him in recent seasons. Minor will carry a 5.17 ERA and 12:5 K:BB through 15.2 innings into his next outing Friday in Detroit.