Minor said he will prepare for the 2018 season as if he'll be a starter, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

After spending his first five big-league campaigns as a starting pitcher, Minor was shifted to the bullpen prior to this season in an attempt to keep him healthy and maximize his output. It worked, as he compiled an impressive 2.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 85:21 K:BB in 75.2 innings and -- barring any setbacks -- will head into the offseason injury-free for the first time in five years. With a full offseason ahead of him, Minor will stretch out as a starter and compete for a rotation spot in 2018, though he said he's also open to returning to the bullpen. He owns a 4.10 ERA in 110 big-league starts over his career.