Minor (5-3) earned the win Thursday against the Athletics after tossing seven innings of one-run ball, giving up three hits and a walk while fanning eight.

Minor has fanned at least seven in six of his last seven starts and ended just one strikeout away from tying his season-best mark in that category, but he also posted his second quality start over his last three appearances. Minor has lacked consistency at times, but if there's one thing he can do, that's miss bats -- he owns a 9.5 K/9 across 74 innings in 2021. His next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Tigers.