Minor signed a two-year contract with the Royals on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Minor struggled during the abbreviated 2020 season, recording a 1-6 record with the Rangers and Athletics while posting a 5.56 ERA over 56.2 innings, his worst mark since his rookie year in 2010. However, the 32-year-old has been much more effective in the past and will attempt to re-establish his production with the Royals.
