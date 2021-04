Minor allowed a run on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Sunday.

The only run on Minor's line came on a Leury Garcia RBI double in the fourth inning. It was a mild improvement for Minor, who allowed four runs over six innings in his season debut versus the Rangers. He has a 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across 10 innings this season. The southpaw is expected to make his next start at home Friday versus the Blue Jays.