Minor (6-8) was tagged with the loss Saturday against Cleveland after allowing six runs on nine hits and a walk while fanning two across four innings.

Minor has dropped four decisions in a row and has given up at least four runs in each of those contests while posting an 11:8 K:BB across 20 innings in that span. The 10.80 ERA he owns during that four-game stretch is the best example of how woeful he's looked of late, a span in which both his 5.0 K/9 and his 3.6 BB/9 have been below average as well. To make things even more complicated, Minor has given up a homer in three straight outings and in seven of his last eight starts.