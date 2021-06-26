Minor (6-5) gave up nine runs on 11 hits and two walks with just two strikeouts in five-plus innings, taking the loss Friday versus Texas.

Minor was responsible for both of Texas' rallies in the contest. The home team racked up four runs in the fourth inning and another five in the sixth -- Carlos Hernandez allowed one inherited runner to score after Minor was taken out of the game. The southpaw has alternated between good and bad outings in his last six starts, but Friday was by far one of his worst all year. He has a 5.12 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 94:27 K:BB across 91.1 innings. The 33-year-old is projected for a difficult road start in Boston next week.