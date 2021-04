Minor didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Pirates. He gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks while fanning six across 4.1 innings.

Minor has endured a rough start to the season and has failed to post a quality start after his first five outings, and he's reached the six-inning mark just once thus far. The veteran left-hander owns a 5.26 ERA across his first 25.2 innings of work and is slated to take the ball next week at home against Cleveland.