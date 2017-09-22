Minor struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to nail down his second save in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Minor was the fourth Kansas City reliever used to complete a two-hit shutout started by Jason Vargas. Manager Ned Yost's latest choice for the ninth-inning role has gotten off to a hot start as the closer, allowing just one hit while posting a 4:0 K:BB in locking down a pair of one-run victories.