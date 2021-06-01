Minor (4-2) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings as he earned the victory over the Pirates on Monday.

Minor held the Pirates in check for the most part as they scattered two runs on five hits and a walk. The 33-year-old southpaw has turned things around lately as he's given up two runs or less in three of his last four starts which has dropped his ERA from 5.75 to 4.65. Minor also owns a solid 68:22 K:BB over 60 innings and will look to keep things rolling in his next scheduled start.