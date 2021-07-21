Minor (7-8) earned the win Tuesday after holding the Brewers to two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings.

Minor was due for a bounce-back performance after coming into Tuesday's contest on a four-game losing streak, surrendering at least four runs in each of those games. This time around, the southpaw held the Brewers in check with the only damage coming from a two-run single by Manny Pina in somewhat of a shaky second inning. Across 112.1 frames, Minor has put together a 5.45 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. The 33-year-old lines up for a Sunday start against Detroit.