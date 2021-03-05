Minor will make his first start of the Cactus League on Saturday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Minor signed a big-league deal with the Royals this offseason and is set to take the mound in his first competitive action of the spring. He'll have his eye on improving results from the abbreviated 2020 campaign, when he posted a 5.56 ERA across 56.2 innings with the Rangers and Athletics.
