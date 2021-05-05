Minor took a no-decision against Cleveland on Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings.

Minor got off to a solid start, retiring 10 consecutive batters while holding Cleveland hitless until the fifth inning when David Naylor struck with a single. Minor re-entered in the sixth frame where he ran into trouble, loading the bases before handing the ball over to the bullpen with the Royals leading 3-0. Unfortunately, a fielding error by Nicky Lopez and an RBI single by Harold Ramirez allowed all three of his runs to score. The left-hander will bring a 5.23 ERA and 1.32 WHIP into his next projected start at home Sunday against the White Sox.