Minor recorded a pair of outs in the ninth inning without allowing any baserunners for his fourth save Wednesday against the Tigers.

Minor came in with two on, one out and a four-run lead, so he got this save by the tying-run-on-deck rule. He traded an out for a run on a grounder, then got the final batter to fly out. The lefty has now collected saves in four consecutive appearances, and he's given up only a single run over his last 13.1 innings, so he's closing out the season strong.