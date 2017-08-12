Royals' Mike Minor: Struggling in recent appearances
Minor has allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 13 hits over his last 11 appearances (12.2 innings), and has recorded 14 strikeouts.
Minor had given up only nine runs across 43.1 innings prior to this stretch, so hopefully he can rediscover his form from the first half. The left-hander still features a 2.73 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 60 strikeouts over 56 innings this season, his first as a reliever at the major-league level.
