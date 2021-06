Minor (5-4) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings as the Royals fell 4-3 to the Tigers. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw got taken deep by Jonathan Schoop in the third inning, the fifth homer Minor has served up in his last three starts and 13th of the year in only 79.2 innings. Those long balls have marred what's otherwise been a solid campaign for Minor, who will take a 4.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 86:24 K:BB into his next outing.