Royals' Mike Minor: Tallies second save in as many days
Minor gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning en route to his sixth save of the season Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Christian Walker managed to line an 0-2 pitch into left field for a double, but Minor slammed the door on Arizona after that with three outs on seven pitches. In his six save opportunities in September, the southpaw didn't allow a run and produced a strong 8:1 K:BB. He's hoping to return to starting in 2018, but this string of ninth inning appearances certainly boosts his stock if he returns to a relief role in 2018.
