Minor allowed four runs on 10 hits over six innings in Friday's loss to Detroit. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Minor served up a solo homer to Miguel Cabrera in the second inning before allowing a pair of RBI singles in the fourth. He left the game with no outs in the seventh after giving up two base hits that eventually led to Cabrera launching a grand slam off Greg Holland. Minor has struck out at least seven batters in three straight starts, giving him a 52:17 K:BB this season. He'll carry a 5.14 ERA into next week's projected outing in Tampa Bay.