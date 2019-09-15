Montgomery (3-9) took the loss Saturday as the Royals fell 6-1 to the Astros, giving up two runs on five hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out one.

The southpaw threw only 48 of 86 pitches for strikes, but despite the parade of baserunners Montgomery did a solid job limiting the damage. Unfortunately, he had little margin for error with Zack Greinke in top form for Houston. Montgomery will carry a 4.70 ERA and 62:30 K:BB through 82.1 innings into his next start Thursday in Minnesota.